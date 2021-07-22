UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,813 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

