UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of WideOpenWest worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

