UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EVO Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EVO Payments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

