UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Atrion worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $610.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.10. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

