UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.15. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

