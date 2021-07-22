UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

