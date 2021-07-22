UBS Group AG Has $231,000 Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTF opened at $14.71 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

