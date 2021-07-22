UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. Analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBMS. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group began coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

