UBS Group AG Sells 26,991 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

