UBS Group AG Sells 901 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of United-Guardian worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.07. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.