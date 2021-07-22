UBS Group AG Takes $234,000 Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000.

NRACU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

