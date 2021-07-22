UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €20.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

AXA stock opened at €21.64 ($25.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.17. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

