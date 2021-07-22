UBS Group Begins Coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.47 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

