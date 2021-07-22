UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.69 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.