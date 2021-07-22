UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.69 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

