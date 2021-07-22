UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.69 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.