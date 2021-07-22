UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,200. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.13.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

