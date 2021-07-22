Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 2,448,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.