UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

