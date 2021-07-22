UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) versus OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Financial Review

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 8 7 0 2.47 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.87 billion 1.08 -$3.18 billion ($1.50) -7.33 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $18.90 billion N/A $1.53 billion $2.38 22.82

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit. UniCredit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 3.27% 0.87% 0.07% OMV Aktiengesellschaft 11.46% 6.73% 2.68%

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats UniCredit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania, as well as provides base chemicals, polyolefins, and fertilizers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

