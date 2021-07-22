Uniper (ETR:UN01) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.33

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €32.33 ($38.04) and last traded at €32.25 ($37.94), with a volume of 229033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($37.18).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.08 ($34.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

