United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Community Banks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

