UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $414.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.95. The firm has a market cap of $391.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,301 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

