Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

