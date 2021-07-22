Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.64. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.56. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

