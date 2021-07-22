Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Up to $146.29

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.29, but opened at $151.02. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $151.59, with a volume of 671 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

