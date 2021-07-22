Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

