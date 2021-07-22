Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

NASDAQ USAP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

