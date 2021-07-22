Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.