Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

