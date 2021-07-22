UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $38.73 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

