Urus Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Urus has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $5.90 or 0.00018266 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $220,736.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.00859447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

