US Capital Advisors Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

