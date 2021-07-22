US Capital Advisors Comments on Summit Midstream Partners, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

