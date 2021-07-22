Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $5,709,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,869,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,918,000 after purchasing an additional 98,822 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.71. 27,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

