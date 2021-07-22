Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $20,037,000. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,740,000 after purchasing an additional 383,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. 238,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

