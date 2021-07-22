Utah Retirement Systems Sells 10,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,600. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

