Utah Retirement Systems Sells 21,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.