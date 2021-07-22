Utah Retirement Systems Sells 34,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 228,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

