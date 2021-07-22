Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,013. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $172.91 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

