Utrust (UTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and $4.92 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

