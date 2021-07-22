Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $319.27 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

