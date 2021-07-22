Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Gramercy Funds Management LLC

Gramercy Funds Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,857 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 4.2% of Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Vale stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 126,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,851,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

