Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

