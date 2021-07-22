Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

