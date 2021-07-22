Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 198,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

