Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 10.9% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.84. 24,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

