Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $35,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. EQ LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85.

