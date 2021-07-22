Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 24,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,857. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

