Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 151.80 ($1.98). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 151.40 ($1.98), with a volume of 363,573 shares traded.

VEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.95. The firm has a market cap of £906.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

