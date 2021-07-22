Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

